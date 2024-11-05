Corvus Pharmaceuticals options imply 12.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) is normal with calls leading puts 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.0%, or $1.13, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.0%.
