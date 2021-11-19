Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s stock is down 23%, but insiders still have about US$29k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who purchased Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 23% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$469k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$498k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Richard Miller bought US$350k worth of shares at a price of US$3.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.42. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Richard Miller was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Richard Miller bought a total of 145.71k shares over the year at an average price of US$3.22. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CRVS Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Corvus Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$5.6m worth of shares (which is 3.5% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Corvus Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Corvus Pharmaceuticals. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

