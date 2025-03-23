CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $CRVS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS ($CRVS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,679,479 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,335,212
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,532,718 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,550,041
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 2,136,772 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,431,730
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,350,000
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 796,121 shares (+363.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,259,247
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC added 737,298 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,944,544
- SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. added 500,491 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,677,626
CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRVS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRVS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CRVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $13.0 on 11/13/2024
- Graig Suvannavejh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 10/22/2024
