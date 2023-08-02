Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Price Target Increased by 7.84% to 7.01

The average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) has been revised to 7.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 6.50 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 211.67% from the latest reported closing price of 2.25 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVS is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 21,707K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Orbimed Advisors holds 6,944K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Adams Street Partners holds 3,276K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
CHI Advisors holds 2,339K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 4.69% over the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 2,029K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 18.53% over the last quarter.
Bvf holds 1,371K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.
