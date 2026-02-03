Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Price Target Increased by 128.26% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:CRVS) has been revised to $35.70 / share. This is an increase of 128.26% from the prior estimate of $15.64 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.16% from the latest reported closing price of $20.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVS is 0.15%, an increase of 46.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 45,039K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,165K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 6,454K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,042K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 43.95% over the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 3,276K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,679K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,235K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.