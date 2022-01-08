Corvus Gold Plans To Delist From NASDAQ

(RTTNews) - Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR, KOR.TO) said that it has notified the NASDAQ of its intention to voluntarily delist all of its securities from the Nasdaq Capital Market, assuming satisfaction of the closing conditions of the plan of arrangement between Corvus, 1323606 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company, and AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc., including the approval of the Arrangement by, and the obtainment of the final order from, the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and the successful completion of the transaction.

Following the completion of the Arrangement, Corvus Gold will become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

The company has submitted a notice to NASDAQ regarding its intention to delist, and, following closing of the Arrangement, will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 25 relating to the delisting of its common shares on or about January 18, 2022.

The company expects the delisting of its ordinary shares to become effective [10] days following the filing, or January 28, 2022.

