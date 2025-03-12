News & Insights

Corvus Begins Phase 2 Trial For Soquelitinib In Rare Genetic Disease, ALPS

March 12, 2025 — 01:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS), Wednesday announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial for soquelitinib, an investigational drug, in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases or NIAID.

The trial aims to treat patients with autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome or ALPS, a rare genetic disease that leads to dysregulated T cell activity.

The trial will evaluate the effectiveness of soquelitinib in improving symptoms such as enlarged spleen and lymph nodes, as well as low blood cell counts, which are hallmarks of ALPS. The study will enroll up to 30 patients aged 16 and older, with dosing cohorts of 200 mg or 400 mg twice per day over a period of up to 360 days.

"We are excited to expand the potential of ITK inhibition to address people with ALPS, a serious genetic disease that lacks effective treatment options," said Richard A. Miller, CEO of Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

He further added that "Preclinical evidence supports the potential of soquelitinib to address immune dysregulation in T cells, which is central to the disease."

This Phase 2 trial is the third indication for soquelitinib, which is also being studied in registrational trials for peripheral T cell lymphoma or PTCL and atopic dermatitis or AD.

Currently, CRVS is trading at $4.43, up by 1.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

