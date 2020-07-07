Corvus Begins Phase 1 Trial Of Novel Immunotherapy For Patients With COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) said Tuesday that it has initiated a Phase 1 study to investigate a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19. It follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review and acceptance of the company's investigational new drug application for the COVID-19 study.

The first cohort of five patients enrolled in the study was treated at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.

The study is expected to enroll up to 30 patients at several sites in the United States.

Corvus is studying an agonistic humanized monoclonal antibody, designated as CPI-006, which has demonstrated a potential new approach to immunotherapy of infectious diseases and cancer.

In both in vitro and in vivo studies in cancer patients, CPI-006 has demonstrated binding to various immune cells and the inducement of a humoral adaptive immune response - B cell activation and lymphocyte trafficking leading to the production of antigen-specific immunoglobulin (IgM and IgG) antibodies.

