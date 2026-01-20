Corvus To Announce Cohort 4 Phase 1 Results Of Soquelitinib In Atopic Dermatitis Today

(RTTNews) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) is set to announce new data today from Cohort 4 of its ongoing placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Soquelitinib.

Soquelitinib, the company's lead ITK inhibitor, is being studied in patients with atopic dermatitis. The update marks an important milestone as Corvus advances Soquelitinib in both immunology and oncology indications.

The Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess safety, tolerability, and early efficacy signals of Soquelitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Cohort 4 enrolled 24 patients randomized 1:1 to receive either 200 mg twice daily of Soquelitinib or placebo for an extended 8-week treatment period, followed by a 30-day observation period without treatment. This cohort builds on Cohort 3, which tested the same dose but over a shorter 4-week period. In Cohort 3, patients experienced earlier responses and deeper separation from placebo compared to lower-dose cohorts, including a clinically meaningful reduction in itch as early as day 8.

The company stated that results from Cohort 4 will provide additional insight into the durability of response at the 200 mg twice-daily dose over a longer treatment period.

These data are expected to inform the design of Corvus' planned Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis, which is on track to initiate in early Q1 2026. That study will enroll approximately 200 patients across multiple dose levels, including 200 mg once daily, 200 mg twice daily, and 400 mg once daily, alongside placebo with a 12-week treatment period.

Beyond dermatology, Corvus continues to advance Soquelitinib in oncology. A registrational Phase 3 trial is currently enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), comparing Soquelitinib to physician's choice of Belinostat or Pralatrexate.

The FDA has granted Soquelitinib Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track designation for PTCL, underscoring its potential in this high-need indication.

Corvus reported cash and equivalents of $65.7 million as of September 30, 2025, and expects its cash position to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

CRVS has traded between $2.54 and $9.60 over the past year. The stock closed January 16, 2026, trading at $8.05, up 12.75% and is currently trading in the pre-market at $8.80, up 9.32%.

