CorVel Corporation's (NASDAQ:CRVL) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

CorVel Corporation's (NASDAQ:CRVL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at CorVel over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:CRVL Price Based on Past Earnings April 13th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for CorVel, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is CorVel's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like CorVel's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 6.3%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 31% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 21% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it concerning that CorVel is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of CorVel revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - CorVel has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than CorVel. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

