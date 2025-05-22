CorVel Corporation Reports Increased Quarterly and Annual Revenues and Earnings for Fiscal Year 2025

CorVel Corporation reported increased revenues and earnings for Q4 and fiscal year 2025, attributing growth to strategic AI investments.
CorVel Corporation announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting revenues of $232 million for the quarter, up from $207 million the previous year, and total annual revenues of $896 million compared to $795 million in 2024. Earnings per share for the quarter rose to $0.51 from $0.37, while the annual earnings per share increased to $1.83 from $1.47, reflecting a recent three-for-one stock split. The company boasts a strong cash position of $171 million and has invested in AI technology to enhance its communication platform and improve medical billing processes. Key partnerships in the health market have also been established to support ongoing product development, contributing to positive financial performance driven by increased transaction volumes and efficiency improvements.
Potential Positives
- Revenues for the quarter increased by 12% to $232 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year, indicating strong growth.
- Earnings per share rose by 38% to $0.51 for the quarter, reflecting improved profitability.
- The company ended the quarter with $171 million in cash and cash equivalents, demonstrating solid liquidity and financial health.
- CorVel is making strategic investments in AI to enhance its communication platform and improve operational efficiency, aligning with industry trends towards technological advancements.
Potential Negatives
- General and administrative expenses increased significantly from $20.8 million to $24.6 million in the fourth quarter, which could indicate rising operational inefficiencies or increased overhead costs.
- The forward-looking statements include various risks and uncertainties that could materially and adversely affect the Company's actual results, which may raise concerns for investors regarding the sustainability of performance improvements.
- Although cash reserves increased, the company still has substantial customer deposits, indicating potential cash flow pressures or reliance on client prepayments.
FAQ
What were CorVel Corporation's revenues for Q4 2025?
CorVel Corporation reported revenues of $232 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.
How much did CorVel's earnings per share increase?
CorVel's earnings per share increased to $0.51, up 38% from $0.37 in the prior year.
What was the fiscal year revenue for CorVel Corporation?
The fiscal year revenue for CorVel ended March 31, 2025, was $896 million, an increase from $795 million in 2024.
How has AI impacted CorVel's operations?
AI has enhanced CorVel's communication platform and improved medical billing practices, optimizing costs and efficiency.
What significant financial position did CorVel hold at the end of Q4 2025?
CorVel ended the quarter with $171 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no borrowings.
$CRVL Insider Trading Activity
$CRVL insiders have traded $CRVL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- V GORDON CLEMONS (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,200 shares for an estimated $7,055,918.
- JEFFREY J MICHAEL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $3,153,109.
- ALAN HOOPS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,769,257.
- STEVEN J HAMERSLAG sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,787
- BRANDON O'BRIEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,026 shares for an estimated $480,740.
- JENNIFER YOSS (Vice President of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,995 shares for an estimated $250,447.
- MARK E. BERTELS (EVP - Risk Management Services) sold 350 shares for an estimated $125,071
$CRVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $CRVL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 102,958 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,528,207
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 78,644 shares (+23616.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,805,768
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 68,221 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,638,705
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 64,681 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,242,331
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 49,012 shares (-1.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,487,873
- WEST COAST FINANCIAL LLC removed 46,022 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,153,083
- STATE STREET CORP removed 40,199 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,501,082
FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Revenues for the quarter were $232 million, an increase from $207 million in the March quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.51, compared to $0.37 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 were $896 million, an increase from $795 million during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 were $1.83, compared to $1.47 during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The earnings per share numbers for the current and prior year have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split of its common stock which was paid on December 24, 2024.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights
Revenue increased 12% to $232 million, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Gross profit increased 34% to $58.0 million, at 25% gross margin, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 gross profit of $43.4 million.
Diluted earnings per share increased 38% to $0.51, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $0.37.
Exited the quarter with $171 million of cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings.
The Company repurchased $9.0 million of common stock during the quarter.
During the quarter, the Company continued its strategic investment in AI to enhance its communication platform, integrating AI, IVR, and chatbots with proprietary solutions for streamlined, personalized communication and actionable data insights. AI adoption is also influencing medical billing practices, prompting enhancements in bill review capabilities to detect inaccuracies and reduce costs beyond standard fee schedules. Improvements to the bill review platform’s document viewer boost efficiency and clinical clarity for payer partners. Additionally, AI is advancing efforts to combat fraud, waste, and abuse by analyzing treatment trends and identifying early warning signs, enabling earlier intervention and reducing inappropriate care utilization.
In the health market, CERIS successfully launched its first customer through a new strategic platform partnership and signed a second agreement to expand its partner network. These initiatives align with the Company’s long-term strategy of combining organic product development with external partnerships. The combination of growing transaction volumes from existing partners and workflow optimizations yielded positive quarter results.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Revenues
$
231,514,000
$
207,233,000
Cost of revenues
173,547,000
163,830,000
Gross profit
57,967,000
43,403,000
General and administrative
24,647,000
20,806,000
Income from operations
33,320,000
22,597,000
Income tax provision
6,901,000
3,143,000
Net income
$
26,419,000
$
19,454,000
Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
0.51
$
0.38
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.37
Weighted Shares
Basic
51,366,000
51,345,000
Diluted
51,979,000
51,996,000
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Revenues
$
895,589,000
$
795,311,000
Cost of revenues
685,861,000
623,618,000
Gross profit
209,728,000
171,693,000
General and administrative
88,904,000
76,592,000
Income from operations
120,824,000
95,101,000
Income tax provision
25,659,000
18,849,000
Net income
$
95,165,000
$
76,252,000
Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
1.85
$
1.48
Diluted
$
1.83
$
1.47
Weighted Shares
Basic
51,379,000
51,366,000
Diluted
51,994,000
52,041,000
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Cash
$
170,584,000
$
105,563,000
Customer deposits
101,472,000
88,142,000
Accounts receivable, net
104,126,000
97,108,000
Prepaid taxes and expenses
10,507,000
11,418,000
Property, net
92,052,000
85,892,000
Goodwill and other assets
46,410,000
42,498,000
Right-of-use asset, net
20,825,000
24,058,000
Total
$
545,976,000
$
454,679,000
Accounts and taxes payable
$
16,792,000
$
16,631,000
Accrued liabilities
187,244,000
167,868,000
Long-term lease liabilities
19,953,000
22,533,000
Paid-in capital
250,412,000
233,632,000
Treasury stock
(831,510,000
)
(793,905,000
)
Retained earnings
903,085,000
807,920,000
Total
$
545,976,000
$
454,679,000
Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com
