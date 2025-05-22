CorVel Corporation Reports Increased Quarterly and Annual Revenues and Earnings for Fiscal Year 2025

CorVel Corporation reported increased revenues and earnings for Q4 and fiscal year 2025, attributing growth to strategic AI investments.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Revenues for the quarter were $232 million, an increase from $207 million in the March quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.51, compared to $0.37 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 were $896 million, an increase from $795 million during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 were $1.83, compared to $1.47 during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The earnings per share numbers for the current and prior year have been adjusted to reflect the three-for-one stock split of its common stock which was paid on December 24, 2024.







Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights









Revenue increased 12% to $232 million, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Revenue increased 12% to $232 million, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Gross profit increased 34% to $58.0 million, at 25% gross margin, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 gross profit of $43.4 million.



Gross profit increased 34% to $58.0 million, at 25% gross margin, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 gross profit of $43.4 million.



Diluted earnings per share increased 38% to $0.51, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $0.37.



Diluted earnings per share increased 38% to $0.51, compared to fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $0.37.



Exited the quarter with $171 million of cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings.



Exited the quarter with $171 million of cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings.



The Company repurchased $9.0 million of common stock during the quarter.











During the quarter, the Company continued its strategic investment in AI to enhance its communication platform, integrating AI, IVR, and chatbots with proprietary solutions for streamlined, personalized communication and actionable data insights. AI adoption is also influencing medical billing practices, prompting enhancements in bill review capabilities to detect inaccuracies and reduce costs beyond standard fee schedules. Improvements to the bill review platform’s document viewer boost efficiency and clinical clarity for payer partners. Additionally, AI is advancing efforts to combat fraud, waste, and abuse by analyzing treatment trends and identifying early warning signs, enabling earlier intervention and reducing inappropriate care utilization.





In the health market, CERIS successfully launched its first customer through a new strategic platform partnership and signed a second agreement to expand its partner network. These initiatives align with the Company’s long-term strategy of combining organic product development with external partnerships. The combination of growing transaction volumes from existing partners and workflow optimizations yielded positive quarter results.







Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.







CorVel Corporation









Quarterly Results – Income Statement









Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024













Quarter Ended













March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2024















Revenues









$





231,514,000













$





207,233,000













Cost of revenues













173,547,000

















163,830,000













Gross profit













57,967,000

















43,403,000













General and administrative













24,647,000

















20,806,000













Income from operations













33,320,000

















22,597,000













Income tax provision













6,901,000

















3,143,000













Net income









$





26,419,000













$





19,454,000













Earnings Per Share:

































Basic









$





0.51













$





0.38













Diluted









$





0.51













$





0.37













Weighted Shares

































Basic













51,366,000

















51,345,000













Diluted













51,979,000

















51,996,000



































































Fiscal Year Ended













March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2024















Revenues









$





895,589,000













$





795,311,000













Cost of revenues













685,861,000

















623,618,000













Gross profit













209,728,000

















171,693,000













General and administrative













88,904,000

















76,592,000













Income from operations













120,824,000

















95,101,000













Income tax provision













25,659,000

















18,849,000













Net income









$





95,165,000













$





76,252,000













Earnings Per Share:

































Basic









$





1.85













$





1.48













Diluted









$





1.83













$





1.47













Weighted Shares

































Basic













51,379,000

















51,366,000













Diluted













51,994,000

















52,041,000























































CorVel Corporation









Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet









March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024





















March 31, 2025

















March 31, 2024















Cash









$





170,584,000













$





105,563,000













Customer deposits













101,472,000

















88,142,000













Accounts receivable, net













104,126,000

















97,108,000













Prepaid taxes and expenses













10,507,000

















11,418,000













Property, net













92,052,000

















85,892,000













Goodwill and other assets













46,410,000

















42,498,000













Right-of-use asset, net













20,825,000

















24,058,000













Total









$





545,976,000













$





454,679,000













Accounts and taxes payable









$





16,792,000













$





16,631,000













Accrued liabilities













187,244,000

















167,868,000













Long-term lease liabilities













19,953,000

















22,533,000













Paid-in capital













250,412,000

















233,632,000













Treasury stock













(831,510,000





)













(793,905,000





)









Retained earnings













903,085,000

















807,920,000













Total









$





545,976,000













$





454,679,000













































