CorVel Corp. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - CorVel Corp. (CRVL) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.8 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $17.1 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $227.9 million from $202.3 million last year.

CorVel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.8 Mln. vs. $17.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $227.9 Mln vs. $202.3 Mln last year.

