CorVel Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - CorVel Corp. (CRVL) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $27.91 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $23.40 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $239.64 million from $224.38 million last year.

CorVel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

