Corus Entertainment To Exit Animation Software Business With Sale Of Toon Boom

(RTTNews) - Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR_B.TO, CJREF.PK) said its subsidiary, Nelvana Limited, has entered into a definitive agreement under which Integrated Media Company, a TPG platform, will acquire Nelvana's subsidiary, Toon Boom Animation Inc. for approximately C$147.5 million in cash.

Colin Bohm, EVP of Content and Corporate Strategy, Corus Entertainment, said: "After an enterprise-wide review of our operating model and asset base, we have decided to exit the animation software business. This move will free up capital, increase Corus' financial flexibility, and sharpen our focus as we advance our strategic plan and priorities."

Corus purchased a 50 percent interest in Toon Boom in 2004 and acquired the remaining 50 percent in 2012. Toon Boom's software is the global standard for 2D animation, storyboarding and pipeline management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.