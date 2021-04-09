Corus Entertainment Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenues Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR_B.TO) reported second quarter adjusted basic earnings per share of C$0.18 compared to C$0.12, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to C$35.30 million from C$18.52 million, prior year. Earnings per share was C$0.17 compared to C$0.09.

Second quarter revenue was C$358.87 million, a decline of 5% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of C$355.8 million, for the quarter.

