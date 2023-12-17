Corus Entertainment, Inc. - Class B (CJREF) Price Target Increased by 7.92% to 1.22

The average one-year price target for Corus Entertainment, Inc. - Class B (OTC:CJREF) has been revised to 1.22 / share. This is an increase of 7.92% from the prior estimate of 1.13 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.39 to a high of 3.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 172.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corus Entertainment, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJREF is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 14,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CJREF by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Cove Street Capital holds 2,719K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJREF by 42.49% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,444K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FYLD - Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF holds 1,195K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CJREF by 5.21% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 993K shares. No change in the last quarter.

