Corus Entertainment Inc Reveals Decline In Q3 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Corus Entertainment Inc (CJR_B.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$29.62 million, or C$0.14 per share. This compares with C$40.66 million, or C$0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to C$433.45 million from C$402.99 million last year.

Corus Entertainment Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$29.62 Mln. vs. C$40.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.14 vs. C$0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.2 -Revenue (Q3): C$433.45 Mln vs. C$402.99 Mln last year.

