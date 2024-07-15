Corus Entertainment Inc Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corus Entertainment Inc (CJR_B.TO) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -C$769.897 million, or -C$3.86 per share. This compares with -C$495.073 million, or -C$2.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Corus Entertainment Inc reported adjusted earnings of -C$19.873 million or -C$0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to C$331.804 million from C$397.335 million last year.

Corus Entertainment Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -C$769.897 Mln. vs. -C$495.073 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -C$3.86 vs. -C$2.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$331.804 Mln vs. C$397.335 Mln last year.

