Corus Entertainment Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corus Entertainment Inc (CJR_B.TO):

Earnings: -C$495.073 million in Q3 vs. C$29.621 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$2.48 in Q3 vs. C$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Corus Entertainment Inc reported adjusted earnings of C$18.042 million or C$0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected C$0.05 per share Revenue: C$397.335 million in Q3 vs. C$433.458 million in the same period last year.

