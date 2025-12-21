Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Price Target Increased by 17.21% to 0.03

The average one-year price target for Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) has been revised to $0.03 / share. This is an increase of 17.21% from the prior estimate of $0.02 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.00 to a high of $0.08 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.84% from the latest reported closing price of $0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corus Entertainment. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJREF is 0.01%, an increase of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.16% to 603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 175K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJREF by 24.51% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 120K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJREF by 27.38% over the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 98K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJREF by 33.53% over the last quarter.

TNVAX - 1290 GAMCO Small holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJREF by 25.63% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.