Cortland Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CLDB) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

CEO Jim Gasior has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 18 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Jim Gasior Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Cortland Bancorp has a market capitalization of US$97m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$863k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 26% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$315k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$572k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Cortland Bancorp pays Jim Gasior north of the industry median. What's more, Jim Gasior holds US$1.4m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$315k US$297k 36% Other US$548k US$386k 64% Total Compensation US$863k US$683k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. Cortland Bancorp pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Cortland Bancorp's Growth Numbers

NasdaqCM:CLDB CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

Over the past three years, Cortland Bancorp has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 28% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 11%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Cortland Bancorp Been A Good Investment?

Cortland Bancorp has generated a total shareholder return of 18% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 2 warning signs for Cortland Bancorp that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Cortland Bancorp is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.