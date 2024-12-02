Corticeira Amorim Declares Dividend and Tax Details

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA (DE:AS4) has released an update.
Corticeira Amorim announces a dividend payment of €0.09 per share, effective from December 18, 2024, with differentiated net amounts for individuals and legal entities. Shareholders are reminded to convert bearer shares to book-entry shares to receive their dividends. The company highlights tax considerations, including exemptions and withholding tax rates, for eligible shareholders.
