Markets
CRTX

Cortexyme : Preclinical Data Show Efficacy Of COR803 For Coronavirus Infections Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) announced new preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of its 3CLpro inhibitor, COR803, for treatment of coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In ongoing preclinical research, COR803 successfully reduced viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in vivo after oral treatment, the company said in a statement.

Findings from the company's latest mouse study of COR803 included a decrease of virus titer in lung tissue after four days of treatment compared to vehicle control; Comparable efficacy in animals orally dosed twice daily vs dosed once daily; and decreased lung weights in COR803 treated versus vehicle-treated animals, indicating improved pathology. Histopathological analysis is ongoing.

Cortexyme is currently in IND-enabling preclinical studies for COR803 and plans to explore partnership and licensing opportunities to support the future development of COR803.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular