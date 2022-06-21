Cortexyme : Preclinical Data Show Efficacy Of COR803 For Coronavirus Infections Treatment

(RTTNews) - Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) announced new preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of its 3CLpro inhibitor, COR803, for treatment of coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In ongoing preclinical research, COR803 successfully reduced viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in vivo after oral treatment, the company said in a statement.

Findings from the company's latest mouse study of COR803 included a decrease of virus titer in lung tissue after four days of treatment compared to vehicle control; Comparable efficacy in animals orally dosed twice daily vs dosed once daily; and decreased lung weights in COR803 treated versus vehicle-treated animals, indicating improved pathology. Histopathological analysis is ongoing.

Cortexyme is currently in IND-enabling preclinical studies for COR803 and plans to explore partnership and licensing opportunities to support the future development of COR803.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.