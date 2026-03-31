Corteva's Series Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/2/26

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) makes up 14.49% of the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) which is trading up by about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CTVA).
In Tuesday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 0.4%.
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Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
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