Corteva's Q4 Earnings Around the Corner: What Awaits the Stock?

Corteva, Inc. CTVA is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, after market close. The company is likely to report a bottom-line decline when it posts the quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, which indicates a plunge of 34.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has increased a penny in the past 30 days. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.2 billion, implying a 6.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 53.1%. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Influence CTVA’s Upcoming Results

The company’s strategic initiatives are progressing smoothly. CTVA’s Crop Protection business has been performing well, buoyed by solid demand for its unique technology and volume gains. The Crop Protection segment is benefiting from solid volume growth in new products and biologicals, while the Seed segment gained from demand for the latest hybrids and varieties, strong operational execution and increased out-licensing.



Meanwhile, Seed is seeing strength in advanced genetics, growth in out-licensing and cost discipline. Volume growth across segments has been gaining from higher demand for new technologies and outperformance on controllables. The company is executing well on its price-for-value strategy for the latest technology offerings. Strength in growth platforms, continued cost discipline and leadership in the North America corn and soybean market are acting as tailwinds.



Corteva’s strengths include a strong seed portfolio, innovation-led pipeline, pricing discipline and growing adoption of differentiated technologies. Its focus on productivity-enhancing solutions, cost controls and balanced geographic exposure may offer further resilience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in Asia Pacific, EMEA, Latin America and North America currently stands at $364 million, $464 million, $1.8 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively, showing corresponding increases of 5.5%, 3.6%, 12.5% and 6.3%.



On the flip side, challenges from weak crop prices, pressured farm incomes, inventory normalization and bleak demand for crop protection products are likely to have weighed on near-term volumes. In addition, macroeconomic headwinds, including tariff impacts and currency translation woes, remain concerns.

Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, Corteva offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25x, which is below the five-year high of 24.05x and the Agriculture - Operations industry’s average of 23.36x, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that CTVA’s shares have gained 20.1% in the past three months compared with the industry's 14.8% growth.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Corteva this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Corteva currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.53% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

