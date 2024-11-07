Corteva’s Q3 2024 Earnings: Sales Decline, Future Growth Anticipated

Corteva ( (CTVA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Corteva presented to its investors.

Corteva, Inc. is a global agriculture company specializing in seed and crop protection products, leveraging innovation and a diverse product mix to address agricultural challenges.

In their latest earnings report, Corteva announced a decrease in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to challenging market dynamics in Latin America and unfavorable weather conditions in EMEA. The company also updated its guidance for the full year 2024 and provided a preliminary outlook for 2025, projecting growth in operating EBITDA and sales.

Key financial highlights include a 10% decrease in net sales for Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year, with organic sales down by 5%. The Seed segment saw a significant decline in sales and operating EBITDA due to reduced corn planted areas, currency impacts, and increased costs. Conversely, the Crop Protection segment experienced an increase in operating EBITDA, driven by volume growth and raw material deflation despite facing pricing pressures.

Corteva’s full-year 2024 guidance anticipates net sales between $17.0 and $17.2 billion, with operating EBITDA expected to reach $3.35 to $3.45 billion. For 2025, the company projects continued growth, with net sales forecasted between $17.3 and $17.7 billion.

Looking ahead, Corteva remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency and leveraging its technological advancements to drive market share gains, despite the competitive pricing environment and regional market challenges.

