Corteva's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $56.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.03% in the "Agricultural Chemicals" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CTA.PRA was trading at a 40.50% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 33.77% in the "Agricultural Chemicals" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) is currently off about 4.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 0.1%.

