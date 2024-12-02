Corteva's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) is currently off about 4.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 0.1%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: YTD Return
WEN Average Annual Return
GXTG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.