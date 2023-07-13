Corteva's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $57.43 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.89% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CTA.PRA was trading at a 40.35% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 32.13% in the "Materials" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) is currently off about 3.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 0.2%.
Also see: Energy Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELF
HMNY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.