CTA.PRA

Corteva's Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

August 27, 2024 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $61.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.75% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CTA.PRA was trading at a 35.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 30.69% in the "Materials" category.

In Tuesday trading, Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) is currently down about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are off about 0.5%.

