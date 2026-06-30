Corteva's Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) makes up 47.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CTVA).
In Tuesday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 1.6%.
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Further CTA.PRB Research:
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