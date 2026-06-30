Corteva's Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 7/2/26, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of CTA.PRB's recent share price of $67.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of CTA.PRB to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when CTA.PRB shares open for trading on 7/2/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.71%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA.PRB shares, versus CTVA:

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) makes up 47.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CTVA).

In Tuesday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 1.6%.

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Further CTA.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.