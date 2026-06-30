Markets
CTA.PRB

Corteva's Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

June 30, 2026 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/2/26, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 7/24/26. As a percentage of CTA.PRB's recent share price of $67.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of CTA.PRB to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when CTA.PRB shares open for trading on 7/2/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.71%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA.PRB shares, versus CTVA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

CTA.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) makes up 47.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CTVA).

In Tuesday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 1.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CTA.PRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CTA.PRB
CTVA

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