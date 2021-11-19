Corteva's (NYSE:CTVA) investors will be pleased with their decent 33% return over the last year

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 32% beating the market return of 28% (not including dividends). Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Corteva was able to grow EPS by 199% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 32% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Corteva as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CTVA Earnings Per Share Growth November 19th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Corteva's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Corteva shareholders have gained 33% over the last year, including dividends. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 16% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

