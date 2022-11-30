Corteva To Acquire Stoller Group For $1.2 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA) said that it agreed to acquire Houston-based Stoller Group for $1.2 billion in cash.

The deal is anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2023 following regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects that Stoller results will be accretive to both Operating EBITDA and Operating EPS for 2023.

Stoller has operations and sales in more than 60 countries and forecasts revenues of more than $400 million in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.