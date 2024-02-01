News & Insights

Corteva shares jump on upbeat Q4 profit, demand improvement in 2024

February 01, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

By Sourasis Bose

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Corteva's CTVA.N shares jumped more than 18% on Thursday, after the U.S. agricultural chemical firm topped Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit backed by strong seed prices.

The seed maker reported operating profit of 15 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimate of 6 cents per share, according to LSEG data, while its net sales were also above expectations.

"Despite the inventory destocking in crop protection and Brazil drought affecting seeds, Corteva's strategy to grow profits through new premium product development is still intact," Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said.

In the crop protection segment, which constitutes herbicides and pesticides, volumes and pricing held up better compared with expectations, KeyBanc analysts wrote in a note.

Corteva said it expects sales volumes growth in both seed and crop protection segments in 2024.

Morningstar also raised its price target to $70 from $67, expecting in 2024 a "moderate profit growth from lower net royalties in the seeds business and a rebound in crop protection following the 2023 decline."

Shares of rival FMC FMC.N also rose up to 10%.

Agrichemical firms had suffered from weak demand in South America in the latter half of 2023 due to droughts, which hit their sales volume.

The impact from South America, coupled with destocking in several regions, led to an 18.5% fall in Corteva's share price in 2023.

"In North America, corn production and yield for the '23-'24 crop year is expected to hit a new record despite the productivity challenges that farmers must face related to weather and disease," said CEO Chuck Magro in a conference call.

The company forecast 2024 net sales in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion, implying a growth of 2% at mid-point.

Corteva's forward price-to-earnings ratio is 14.86, below its average of 19.43, according to LSEG data, while FMC's forward PE ratio is 13.20.

Comparatively, a lower multiple reflects an attractive investment opportunity.

Corteva had also said on Wednesday it plans to buy back $1 billion shares in 2024.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

