Corteva Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Investors Should Expect

Corteva, Inc. CTVA is likely to witness growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 30, after the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.61 billion, indicating a 2.4% dip from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.22 per share, which indicates growth of 0.91% from the year-ago quarter’s registered numbers. The consensus mark has increased by 2 cents over the past 30 days.

Corteva, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Corteva, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corteva, Inc. Quote

CTVA delivered an earnings surprise of 27.1% in the last reported quarter. In the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.3%.

Key Factors to Influence CTVA’s Q2 Results

Corteva's second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from healthy demand across its Seed business, supported by favorable planting conditions in North America and continued adoption of premium seed technologies. Management indicated that farmers continued to prioritize high-yielding hybrids and trait technologies despite a cautious spending environment, with strong demand for Pioneer products, Brevant retail offerings and Enlist soybean technology. The company also noted that pricing discipline and favorable product mix across regions are expected to remain supportive of Seed revenues.



Crop Protection revenues are also likely to have benefited from continued volume growth, driven by robust demand for differentiated products and biological solutions. Corteva has been witnessing strong momentum in new products and spinosyn insecticides across regions, while management expects Latin America to remain a key growth driver. Increasing adoption of biological products, including Utrisha and BlueN, along with favorable pest pressure, is likely to have supported volumes during the quarter, partly offsetting ongoing pricing pressure in the Crop Protection business.



Margin performance is likely to have benefited from Corteva's continued focus on productivity initiatives and lower input costs. Management expects productivity gains across both the Seed and Crop Protection businesses, while lower seed commodity costs and improving royalty economics should continue to aid profitability. The company's progress toward becoming royalty-positive, coupled with disciplined cost management, is expected to have provided a meaningful cushion against higher selling expenses and ongoing investments in the business.



However, the quarter is likely to have been affected by persistent pricing pressure in Crop Protection, particularly in Latin America, amid a competitive market environment. In addition, higher oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties and inflationary pressures remain challenges, although management stated that tariff trends have been somewhat more favorable than previously anticipated and mitigation efforts are underway. While these headwinds are expected to have weighed on profitability, strong operational execution and resilient demand for Corteva's premium technologies are likely to have partly offset their impact.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CTVA

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for CTVA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Corteva currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Valuation Picture of CTVA Stock

The company has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73X, which is above the Agriculture - Operations industry’s average of 16.13X.



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The recent market movements show that CTVA shares have risen 11.8% in the past three months compared with the industry's 12.9% growth.



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Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion. The figure implies a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2, indicating a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.38 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ quarterly EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.42 billion, which suggests 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which implies a 13.5% increase year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.