Corteva Says EVP & CFO Gregory Friedman To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA) said Monday that Gregory Friedman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer or CFO, has notified the company of his intention to retire from the company.

Friedman has agreed to continue in his role as CFO, while an external search for his replacement is underway.

Prior to this appointment as EVP and CFO of Corteva, Friedman served as the Vice President of Investor Relations for DuPont and currently leads the finance organization for Corteva.

Corteva was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

Friedman joined DuPont in 2001 as CFO of an electronics joint venture. Throughout his nearly 30-year career, he has supported and led business growth through a variety of divisional and enterprise finance roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.