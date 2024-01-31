News & Insights

Corteva reports lower fourth-quarter profit

January 31, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva CTVA.Nreported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, amid lower volumes and sales of crop protection products and seeds.

The Indianapolis-based company posted a net loss of $231 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $55 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

