Corteva reports lower fourth-quarter profit

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva CTVA.Nreported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, amid lower volumes and sales of crop protection products and seeds.

The Indianapolis-based company posted a net loss of $231 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $55 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

