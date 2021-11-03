Corteva raises sales view again as seed, insecticide demand booms

By Arathy S Nair

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc CTVA.N raised its 2021 sales forecast for a second time this year on Wednesday and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, benefiting from higher prices and strong demand for its insecticides and seeds.

A jump in rates for U.S. corn and soybean has brightened the financial outlook for farmers who have started pre-buying seeds and chemicals to secure supplies for next spring amid sector-wide supply-chain problems.

Corteva, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, said it expected net sales between $15.5 billion and $15.7 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $15.2 billion and $15.4 billion.

It also raised its operating earnings per share forecast to a range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share, from $2.00 to $2.10 per share previously.

Strong sales of new products such as Isoclast insecticide and Arylex herbicide and a 3% price increase boosted the company's crop protection business in the third quarter, while the seed unit benefited from a 19% hike in prices and an 18% jump in volumes.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company's sales rose 27.3% to $2.4 billion, topping market estimates of $2.03 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Operating loss before interest tax, depreciation and amortization narrowed to $51 million, or 14 cents per share, from $179 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

That compared with analysts' average estimate for a loss of 31 cents.

Corteva last week named ex-Nutrien NTR.TO head Chuck Magro as its chief executive officer, after its previous CEO retired under activist investor Starboard Value LP's push to oust him.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.