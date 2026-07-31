Corteva Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss, '26 Outlook Raised

Corteva, Inc. CTVA reported second-quarter 2026 results, wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line beat the same. Earnings increased year over year, while net sales declined. The company benefited from strong Seed pricing, productivity initiatives and margin expansion despite ongoing pricing pressure in Crop Protection.

Corteva, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Corteva, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corteva, Inc. Quote

The agricultural company reported operating earnings of $2.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 2.7% and increased from $2.20 reported in the year-ago quarter. However, revenues of $6.38 billion declined 1% year over year and missed the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion by 3.7%.

Decoding Corteva's Q2 Performance

In the second quarter of 2026, organic sales decreased 2%. Volumes fell 3%, reflecting a 2% decline in Crop Protection due to purchase-timing shifts in North America and a 3% decrease in Seed. Seed volumes were affected by timing shifts in North America and Latin America, along with lower corn acreage in North America and EMEA, partly offset by increased soybean acreage in North America and higher sunflower acreage in EMEA. Price and product mix improved 1%, as stronger Seed pricing more than offset competitive pricing pressure in Crop Protection, particularly in Latin America.



Seed: Net sales were essentially flat year over year at $4.53 billion as a 3% improvement in price/mix offset a 3% decline in volume. Higher pricing reflected robust demand for advanced seed technologies and increased out-licensing income, while volumes were affected by timing shifts in North America and Brazil, along with lower corn acreage. Seed operating EBITDA increased 6% to $1.97 billion, with margin expanding more than 230 basis points on favorable pricing, lower royalty expense and productivity gains.



Crop Protection: Net sales declined 4% to $1.85 billion due to a 4% decline in pricing and a 2% drop in volume, partly offset by favorable currency. Competitive pricing in Latin America and channel purchase timing in North America weighed on results. Nevertheless, operating EBITDA increased 2% to $342 million, supported by cost savings, productivity actions and currency benefits, while operating margin improved by more than 110 basis points.

Corteva Expands EBITDA Margins

GAAP income from continuing operations after taxes decreased to $1.22 billion from $1.38 billion in the prior-year quarter. However, operating EBITDA increased 4% to $2.26 billion, resulting in a margin expansion of more than 190 basis points.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $1.16 billion from $1.15 billion in the year-ago quarter. The increase primarily reflected higher selling and administrative costs, while research and development expenses also rose to $388 million from $375 million, as the company continued to invest in innovation and growth initiatives. Despite the increase in operating expenses, productivity gains and lower input costs supported overall margin expansion.

Financial Updates for CTVA

Corteva ended the second quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.37 billion, short-term borrowings of $3.19 billion, long-term debt of $1.68 billion and total shareholders' equity of $25.40 billion. During the first six months of 2026, the company used $3.36 billion in operating cash flows, reflecting seasonal working capital requirements and incurred capital expenditures of $203 million.

Corteva Raises 2026 Outlook

Corteva raised its full-year 2026 outlook, supported by strong first-half execution and resilient demand across key agricultural markets. Farmers continue to prioritize investments that enhance productivity and returns, supporting the adoption of advanced seed genetics and differentiated Crop Protection products. Seed demand is expected to benefit from strong uptake of the company’s technologies, while normalized channel inventories and improving industry fundamentals should aid the Crop Protection business.



Corteva now expects operating EBITDA of $4.1-$4.3 billion, representing growth of about 9% at the midpoint. Operating earnings are projected in the range of $3.60-$3.80 per share, implying growth of approximately 11% at the midpoint. Trade conditions, currency movements and weather remain key factors influencing the outlook.

We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 10.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.6% growth.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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