Corteva profit, revenue fall on lower sales of corn seeds, pesticides

Adds details on results, outlook, compares with estimates

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc CTVA.N on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profit, slammed by a shift in some corn seed sales to the first quarter and lower sales of its pesticides in Latin America.

Shares of the company, spun off from chemical conglomerate DowDuPont, fell 7.1% to $26.55 in after-market trading.

Good weather and higher planted area shifted corn volumes in North America to the first quarter, while the pesticides business was pressured by a strong performance last year when the Latin America season started earlier, the company said.

Corteva, which had suspended its 2020 forecast in May due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis, said it now expects earnings per share between $1.25 and $1.45 for the year.

It estimated sales to rise 1% to 2%, which translates to a range of between $13.98 billion and $14.12 billion.

Wednesday's outlook was slightly below the company's original estimates for earnings between $1.45 and $1.55 per share on sales of about $14.5 billion.

Operating earnings fell to $944 million from $1.06 billion.

On a per share basis, Corteva earned $1.26, beating analysts' estimates of $1.24, in part due to cost cuts.

Net sales fell 6.6% to $5.19 billion, missing estimates of $5.47 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

