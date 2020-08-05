US Markets
CTVA

Corteva profit, revenue fall on lower sales of corn seeds, pesticides

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Corteva Inc on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profit, slammed by a shift in some corn seed sales to the first quarter and lower sales of its pesticides in Latin America.

Adds details on results, outlook, compares with estimates

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc CTVA.N on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profit, slammed by a shift in some corn seed sales to the first quarter and lower sales of its pesticides in Latin America.

Shares of the company, spun off from chemical conglomerate DowDuPont, fell 7.1% to $26.55 in after-market trading.

Good weather and higher planted area shifted corn volumes in North America to the first quarter, while the pesticides business was pressured by a strong performance last year when the Latin America season started earlier, the company said.

Corteva, which had suspended its 2020 forecast in May due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis, said it now expects earnings per share between $1.25 and $1.45 for the year.

It estimated sales to rise 1% to 2%, which translates to a range of between $13.98 billion and $14.12 billion.

Wednesday's outlook was slightly below the company's original estimates for earnings between $1.45 and $1.55 per share on sales of about $14.5 billion.

Operating earnings fell to $944 million from $1.06 billion.

On a per share basis, Corteva earned $1.26, beating analysts' estimates of $1.24, in part due to cost cuts.

Net sales fell 6.6% to $5.19 billion, missing estimates of $5.47 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTVA

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular