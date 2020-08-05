Corteva profit, revenue fall on lower sales of corn seeds, fungicides

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc CTVA.N reported a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profit as some corn seed sales had shifted to the first quarter and due to lower demand for its insecticides and pesticides in Latin America.

Operating earnings fell to $944 million, or $1.26 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.06 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 6.6% to $5.19 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

