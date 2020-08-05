US Markets
CTVA

Corteva profit, revenue fall on lower sales of corn seeds, fungicides

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Corteva Inc reported a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profit as some corn seed sales had shifted to the first quarter and due to lower demand for its insecticides and pesticides in Latin America.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc CTVA.N reported a drop in quarterly revenue and operating profit as some corn seed sales had shifted to the first quarter and due to lower demand for its insecticides and pesticides in Latin America.

Operating earnings fell to $944 million, or $1.26 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.06 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 6.6% to $5.19 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTVA

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular