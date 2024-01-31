News & Insights

Commodities
CTVA

Corteva profit beats estimates on higher seed prices

January 31, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Changes throughout, adds details

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva CTVA.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher prices in its seeds business offset lower volumes.

The company's operating core profit came in at 15 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts' estimate of 6 cents.

Though global crop prices have scaled back from last year, they remained elevated compared to historical averages, leading to farmers harvesting more to cash-in on elevated crop prices.

Net sales came in at $3.71 billion, compared to estimates of $3.62 billion, as per LSEG data.

Corteva, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, reported net sales of $17.23 billion in 2023, above expectations of $17.119 billion.

The company had previously forecast net sales between $17 billion and $17.3 billion.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.