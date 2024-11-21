Corteva price target raised to $69 from $66 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Corteva (CTVA) to $69 from $66 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm attended the company’s 2024 Investor Day in New York, which focused on three key themes, namely meaningful continued raw materials and other cost declines through 2027; $1B of growth from new products already in the market/gaining share through 2027; and disruptive breakthrough products accelerating trend-line growth post-2027. Overall, KeyBanc believes management laid out a compelling growth story, with specific product launches that it expects to be pivotal to Corteva’s growth over the next decade.

