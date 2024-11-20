Corteva price target raised to $67 from $65 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Corteva (CTVA) to $67 from $65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s investor day delivered 2027 financial targets that are achievable and attractive, driving significant return of capital to shareholders.

