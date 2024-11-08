Corteva price target raised to $62 from $58 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Corteva (CTVA) to $62 from $58 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company should start to see recovery in Latin America volumes, though offset by pricing, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
