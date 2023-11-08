Corteva posts smaller quarterly loss on higher seed prices

Adds details on results, background in paragraphs 2-3

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva CTVA.N on Wednesday reported a smaller third-quarter loss on the back of higher prices for its seeds.

Though global crop prices have scaled back from last year, they remained elevated compared to historical averages.

Corteva's third-quarter seed net sales rose to $878 million from $862 million a year earlier.

The Indianapolis-based company posted a net loss of $321 million, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $331 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shilpi Majumdar)

