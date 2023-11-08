News & Insights

Corteva posts smaller quarterly loss

November 08, 2023 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva CTVA.N on Wednesday reported a smaller third-quarter loss on the back of higher seed sales.

The Indianapolis-based company posted a net loss of $321 million, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $331 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

