Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Corteva is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$43b - US$9.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Corteva has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.3%.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last two years have risen by 311%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 49% less than it was two years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Corteva may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

What We Can Learn From Corteva's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Corteva has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 73% return over the last year. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Corteva can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

