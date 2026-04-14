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Corteva Names Luther Kissam CEO Of Its Crop Protection Business

April 14, 2026 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA) said its Board has named Luther Kissam the chief executive officer of New Corteva, the future publicly-traded, differentiated crop protection company resulting from the current company's planned separation in the fourth quarter of 2026. Luke will join Corteva on June 1 as CEO of its crop protection business, becoming CEO of the new, public company at separation, which is on track for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Luke previously served as chairman, president and CEO of Albemarle Corporation, until his retirement in June 2020. Prior to Albemarle, Luke served as vice president, general counsel and secretary of Merisant Company, having previously served as associate general counsel at Monsanto.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Corteva shares are down 1.43 percent to $82.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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