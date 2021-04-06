Corteva Names Dave Anderson CFO - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) has appointed Dave Anderson as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective April 12, 2021. Anderson was Interim CFO at Criteo S.A. Previously, he served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer at Nielsen Holdings plc. He also spent more than a decade as CFO of Honeywell. Dave Anderson succeeds Gregory Friedman who is retiring from Corteva.

James Collins, Jr., Corteva's CEO, said, "Dave brings a track record leading world-class finance functions at both established companies and startups and I look forward to capitalizing on his expertise as we take our strong organization to the next level, supporting our accelerated growth and innovation investments while maximizing productivity and returns."

CTVA

