Corteva launches Conkesta E3 GMO soybeans in Brazil - statement

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc CTVA.N on Tuesday announced the launch of its Conkesta E3 genetically modified soybean seed in the Brazilian market following approval of the product in the European Union, according to a statement.

The biotech seed is part of Corteva's Enlist weed control package that also includes the Enlist E3 GMO soy recently launched in the country to compete with other soy seed technologies available in the world's largest soybean producer and exporter.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

